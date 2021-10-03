UrduPoint.com

Real Madrid Slip To Liga Defeat Against Espanyol

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 10:10 PM

Real Madrid slip to Liga defeat against Espanyol

Madrid, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Real Madrid slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Espanyol on Sunday as Carlo Ancelotti's side followed up a shock Champions League reverse with their first Liga defeat of the season.

Real, who lost to Moldovan minnows Sheriff Tiraspol on Tuesday, blew a chance to pull ahead of Atletico Madrid, who beat crisis-hit Barcelona 2-0 on Saturday to draw level with their city rivals on 17 points.

Ancelotti said Real had played "our worst match of the season".

"I agree, we played badly," the Italian coach added.

"We now need to use the international break to think about why this team's attitude has changed in the space of a week." Espanyol took the lead on 17 minutes at the RCDE Stadium in Catalonia when Raul de Tomas found the net.

Aleix Vidal scored a sparkling second goal after nutmegging Nacho and smashing the ball past Real 'keeper Thibaut Courtois 15 minutes into the second half.

The defeat leaves Real without a win in three games after they were held to a goalless draw by Villarreal in their previous league match.

Karim Benzema had the ball in the net early in the second half but the goal was ruled out for Luka Jovic's offside.

Just as Espanyol appeared to be about to extend their advantage again, Benzema pulled a goal back on 71 minutes, firing into the bottom corner after the Frenchman collected a pass from Jovic for his ninth league goal in eight games this season.

Espanyol had won just once in seven games this season but they hung on grimly in five minutes of added time to take all three points.

Related Topics

Firing Tiraspol Barcelona Lead Sunday All From Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Coach Espanyol

Recent Stories

CBUAE issues new guidance on anti-money laundering ..

CBUAE issues new guidance on anti-money laundering and combatting the financing ..

29 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai an important platform to amplify U ..

Expo 2020 Dubai an important platform to amplify UAE’s Gender Balance, explore ..

59 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Minist ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Ministry’s team in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss w ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ti ..

1 hour ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai Council for Border Crossing P ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits the pavilions of Bahrai ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits the pavilions of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Russia at ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.