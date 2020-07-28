Real Madrid Striker Mariano Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Club
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:40 PM
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Real Madrid forward Mariano has tested positive for coronavirus, the La Liga champions announced on Tuesday.
"After the COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday on our first team footballers by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano, tested positive," Real said in a statement.
"The player is in perfect health and is complying with the protocol of isolation at home."