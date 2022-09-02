UrduPoint.com

Real Madrid Tackle In-form Betis Ahead Of Champions League Opener

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Real Madrid tackle in-form Betis ahead of Champions League opener

Madrid, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Real Madrid put their perfect start to the season on the line this weekend against Real Betis, the only other La Liga team with a 100% record, before kicking off their Champions League defence.

Carlo Ancelotti's side top the table on goal difference above Copa del Rey holders Betis, who like Madrid have won their first three matches of the campaign.

Madrid will play at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time this season on Saturday as renovation work continues on their iconic ground.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was nominated for the UEFA player of the year prize won last week by team-mate Karim Benzema, expects Betis to give them a difficult afternoon.

"Betis play really well. Last season we had some tough games against them. They play good football, they've got loads of experience and we'll have to press them well, while being careful," said Courtois.

"It's going to be a good match. Then we've got the Champions League, so I hope we can keep winning with another victory in our first home game. It'll be tough, but we'll be ready." Madrid, the record 14-time European champions, begin their European quest away to Scottish champions Celtic next Tuesday, while Betis visit HJK Helsinki in the Europa League.

Barcelona appear to be hitting their stride, with Robert Lewandowski striking twice in each of the past two outings following a goalless draw on the opening weekend.

Having finally been cleared to make his Barca debut in the 4-0 win over Real Valladolid, France defender Jules Kounde could line up against his former club Sevilla on Saturday.

Both clubs will hope to fare better in this season's Champions League after failing to advance from the group phase last year. Barca's first assignment is against Viktoria Plzen, while Sevilla must find a way to stop Erling Haaland and Manchester City.

Atletico Madrid, Spain's fourth representative in the Champions League, go to Real Sociedad before returning home to face Porto.

Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao, who have both yet to concede a goal, aim to remain unbeaten as they take on Elche and Espanyol respectively.

Player to watch: Borja Iglesias The chief catalyst behind Betis' impressive start, Iglesias has four goals after scoring in each of his club's first three matches -- wins over Elche, Mallorca and Osasuna.

The 29-year-old spent much of his early career with the Celta Vigo reserves before a successful loan spell at Real Zaragoza in 2017-18 brought about a move to Espanyol.

He struck 17 times in his first full season in the top flight, catching the eye of Betis who paid 28 million Euros for him -- the club's most expensive transfer since forking out what was then a world-record fee for Denilson in 1998.

After netting just three goals in his debut season with Betis, Iglesias bagged a combined 32 goals in all competitions over the past two years, and has begun the new campaign in style.

Key stats 7 - years between La Liga wins for Almeria, who earned their first top-flight victory last weekend since relegation to the second division in 2015.

262 - League goals scored in Europe by Edinson Cavani, who has joined Valencia on a two-year deal. The Uruguayan notched 112 goals in Serie A across spells at Napoli and Palermo, 138 for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, and 12 with Manchester United in the Premier League.

Fixtures (all times GMT) Friday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (1900) Saturday Mallorca v Girona (1200), Real Madrid v Real Betis (1415), Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid (1630), Sevilla v Barcelona (1900) Sunday Osasuna v Rayo Vallecano (1200), Athletic Bilbao v Espanyol (1415), Villarreal v Elche (1630), Valencia v Getafe (1900)MondayReal Valladolid v Almeria (1900)

Related Topics

Football Loan Europe France Visit Santiago Helsinki Palermo Valladolid Cadiz Porto Almeria Zaragoza Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Madrid Spain Manchester United Sunday 2015 All From Top Real Madrid PSG Atletico Madrid Manchester City Premier League Sevilla Espanyol Celta Loads Limited Million

Recent Stories

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens T ..

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens Third-Child Policy - Reports

8 hours ago
 US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Specia ..

US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Special Master But Makes No Ruling - ..

8 hours ago
 Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax is ..

Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax issues

8 hours ago
 Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concer ..

Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concerns Over JCPOA Sanctions Impact ..

8 hours ago
 Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

9 hours ago
 Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant ' ..

Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant 'violated': Grossi

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.