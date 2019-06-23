UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Real Madrid To Field Women's Team After Buy-out - Report

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 02:10 AM

Real Madrid to field women's team after buy-out - report

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Real Madrid will field a women's team next season after buying out a squad operated by CD Tacon, El Mundo reported on Saturday.

Real Madrid "has reached an agreement with CD Tacon to buy its place in the first division," the newspaper said, adding that the acquisition would be completed "early next week", after months of negotiations.

CD Tacon, founded in 2012, have been promoted to the Spanish women's first division which is sponsored by energy giant Ibredrola.

The Spanish Football Federation announced Friday that it was investing 20 million Euros into women's football in the 2019/2020 season.

Women's football is booming in Spain and most of the country's flagship clubs boast women's teams with the notable exception of Real Madrid.

Related Topics

Football Buy Madrid Spain Women Agreement Real Madrid Million

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker hails presidential resolution to raise ..

41 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima hails new election rules to raise w ..

2 hours ago

Trump Announces Additional Sanctions on Iran

2 hours ago

New Round of US-Taliban Talks in Doha Begins June ..

3 hours ago

Afghan bigwigs evolve consensus to give peace a ch ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives trophy from Queen Eli ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.