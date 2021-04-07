Real Madrid v Liverpool starting line-ups

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Starting line-ups for the Champions League quarter-final first leg between Real Madrid and Liverpool at Valdebebas on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT): Real Madrid (4-3-3) Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior Coach: Zinedine Zidane (FRA) Liverpool (4-3-3) Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Nat Phillips, Andrew Robertson; Naby Keita, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane Coach: Jurgen Klopp (GER) Referee: Felix Brych (GER)