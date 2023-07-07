Real Madrid welcome young Turkish phenom Arda Guler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Presenting its new signing Arda Guler to the media, Real Madrid on Friday held an official welcoming ceremony for the 18-year-old Turkish superstar.

At the event, Guler said he wants to leave a real mark on the world-famous Spanish side. "First of all, thanks to my family and Madrid. I also want to be a legend at Real Madrid. Thank you for everything." The Spanish powerhouse's President Florentino Perez heaped praise on Guler in his speech, saying Guler's skills and character had impressed the entire world.

"We can make history together," Perez added.

"Türkiye is also proud of you, Arda. Together, we will elevate your career. You'll find fans who will support you in every way possible at the Bernabeu Stadium. Together with your talents, we will add strength to our strength. We will find a way to win the Champions League again," he said.

The 18-year-old Turkish talent will wear the number 24 jersey at Real Madrid.