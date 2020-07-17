UrduPoint.com
Real Madrid Win 34th La Liga Title

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 08:30 AM

Real Madrid win 34th La Liga title

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after they beat Villarreal 2-1 to clinch the title with one game to spare.

Karim Benzema scored twice including a second-half penalty at the empty Alfredo di Stefano Stadium to send Madrid seven points clear and end Barcelona's two-year hold on the trophy.

Barca had to prevail against Osasuna at home and hope Madrid slipped up but their challenge ended with a 2-1 defeat at Camp Nou, despite a brilliant Lionel Messi free-kick.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

