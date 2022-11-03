Real Madrid win Champions League group, RB Leipzig into last 16

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022

ANKARA, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Real Madrid thrashed Celtic 5-1 Wednesday to win UEFA Champions League Group F while second-placed RB Leipzig reached the last 16 with a 4-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Nicknamed the Whites, Real Madrid have already qualified for the next round, but the Spanish team secured a big win against Celtic in the final match week.

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric and Brazilian forward Rodrygo each scored from penalty kicks in the first half at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

In the 51st minute, Spanish forward Marco Asensio was unmarked in the area and fired a left-footed low shot that beat Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Another Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Jr, finished in the six-yard box after Federico Valverde's cross.

The Whites made it 4-0 in the 61st minute.

Ten minutes later, Uruguayan star Valverde scored outside the area as Real Madrid led the game 5-0. Valverde is having an excellent season as that was his eighth goal.

Celtic forward Jota scored from a freekick in the 84th minute, a consolation goal for the Scottish side.

Real Madrid took a 5-1 victory to win Group F with 13 points in six matches.

Meanwhile, Leipzig hammered Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk 4-0 to remain in the Champions League.

The German club completed the group with 12 points to join Real Madrid in the last 16.

Third-placed Shakhtar Donetsk went to the second-tier UEFA Europa League as they have six points.

Celtic bagged two points in six appearances to be eliminated.

