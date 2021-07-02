UrduPoint.com
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos Says Retiring From Germany National Team

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Berlin, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos said Friday he was retiring from Germany's national squad, days after the team was knocked out of Euro 2020 by England.

"I have played 106 times for Germany.

There will not be another time," wrote the Real Madrid midfielder on Twitter.

"I had already made the decision to retire after this tournament for some time. It had been clear to me for a while that I will not be available for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar."

