Real Sociedad Cut Player Salaries By 20 Percent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 02:10 AM

Real Sociedad cut player salaries by 20 percent

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Real Sociedad said Saturday they were cutting players' wages by up to 20 percent in an attempt to stabilise the club's budget during the coronavirus crisis.

"An agreement has been reached with the first team for the reduction of their wages by 20% in case the league does not resume this season, and by 5% in case the season can start again," said a club statement.

"This decision, taken with all of the parties concerned, helps us avoid traumatic measures for the rest of our employees and helps to balance the club's economic objectives in the face of a drop in income suffered after the suspension of competition.

" Real Sociedad also announced a 20% refund on season tickets for its supporters.

At the time of the La Liga suspension last month, Real Sociedad were in fourth place in the championship.

They had also qualified for the Copa del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao in Seville on a date still to be decided.

Real Madrid had already announced wage cuts, estimated by Spanish media to be 10% if the season resumes and 20% if the league is abandoned.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have cut salaries by 70%.

Spain is one of the worst-hit nations by the virus which has already claimed more than 16,300 lives in the country.

