UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Real Sociedad Go Top After Beating Covid-hit Granada

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Real Sociedad go top after beating Covid-hit Granada

Madrid, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Real Sociedad regained top spot in La Liga on Sunday after winning 2-0 against a depleted Granada, who could face punishment for fielding fewer than the required number of first-team players.

Nacho Monreal scored in the 22nd minute and Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty in the 27th at Anoeta to send la Real back above Atletico Madrid, who had briefly taken first place after thrashing Cadiz on Saturday.

Atletico are three points behind but have two games in hand.

Defeat means Granada drop to fifth, with the club currently hit by an outbreak of coronavirus.

Granada had only seven first-team players available and finished with only four on the pitch, which is contrary to La Liga's minimum of five. The rest of the squad was made up of players from the youth team.

It remains to be seen if La Liga take action, having already rejected Granada's request on Saturday for the game to be postponed.

Unai Emery's Villarreal move up to second in the table after they won 3-1 against Getafe.

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Sunday From Top Atletico Madrid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DIDI announces winners for iForDesign competition

2 hours ago

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

3 hours ago

DHA doctors perform first-ever intrauterine fetal ..

3 hours ago

Etihad changes organisational structure

3 hours ago

Hope Probe will reach Martian Orbit on February 9, ..

3 hours ago

ERC land aid convoy arrives in Damascus to help li ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.