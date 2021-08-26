Real Sociedad sign Norwegian forward Sorloth on loan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga club Real Sociedad on Wednesday signed Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth on loan.

"Alexander Sorloth joins la Real on loan. Welcome Alexander!!!," the Spanish club said on Twitter.

In a statement, Real Sociedad said that they agreed with Germany's RB Leipzig for a season-long loan.

Sorloth, 25, is known for his strength, aerial plays, and finishing ability.

He hit the peak in the 2019-20 season when he was a Trabzonspor player.

In his one-year loan spell, Sorloth scored 33 goals in 49 matches for Trabzonspor that led him to move to German Bundesliga.

Following his extraordinary season in Turkey, the Norwegian striker joined RB Leipzig from English club Crystal Palace in 2020.

Unlike his Trabzonspor days, Sorloth fell short of the mark at RB Leipzig last season, scoring six goals in 37 matches.