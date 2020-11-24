UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Real Sociedad's David Silva Sidelined By Hamstring Strain

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Real Sociedad's David Silva sidelined by hamstring strain

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva faces a spell on the sidelines after injuring his left hamstring, the Spanish league leaders said on Tuesday.

Silva, 34, has started eight of 10 league matches for La Real following his summer arrival from Manchester City on a free transfer.

The Spain international picked up the injury during Sunday's 1-0 win at Cadiz, a result that moved his side three points clear at the top of La Liga.

The club did not give a timeline for his return although reports in Spain suggested Silva could be ruled out for around two weeks.

He will miss Thursday's Europa League tie away to AZ Alkmaar and the visit of Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday.

Related Topics

Visit David Cadiz Spain Sunday From Top Manchester City

Recent Stories

AJK President seeks release of political prisoners ..

4 minutes ago

Samsung Brings its Official eStore Experience to P ..

6 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Affirms Strengthening Partnership wit ..

9 minutes ago

PTV strikes deal with Indian broadcasters

12 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram speaks up about banning indoor dini ..

17 minutes ago

Radio Pakistan starts test run transmission of Rad ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.