Madrid, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has been sidelined with a knee injury, the club said on Friday.

Tests on Friday showed the Spanish international had "an injury to the inner lateral ligament of the right knee," Real said in a club statement.

The club did not say how long the player would be out, but the Spanish media estimated about two months.

Carvajal will miss Spain's matches against Portugal, Switzerland and Ukraine next week.

"This is unpleasant news, especially for the player," said Spanish coach Luis Enrique as he announced his squad on Friday.