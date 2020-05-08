UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Real's Jovic Suffers Heel Break

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 10:20 PM

Real's Jovic suffers heel break

Madrid, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Real Madrid attacker Luka Jovic has fracture his right heel, the La Liga giants announced on Friday.

In a statement, Real said the 22-year-old's injury had been diagnosed during tests at the club's medical centre, but didn't say how long they expect him to be out of action.

According to Spanish media, Serbia's Jovic picked up the injury while training at home shortly after returning to Spain from his home country at the start of the week.

Jovic caused controversy in March when he left for Serbia while Real were in quarantine after some of the club's basketball players tested positive for coronavirus. He subsequently explained his test for the virus was negative.

He arrived at Real last summer from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported fee of 60 million Euros ($65.1 million). Before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he had played 22 times for the capital city club in all competitions, scoring twice.

Related Topics

Frankfurt Spain Serbia March Media All From Real Madrid Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Terrorists attack in Buleda: One army officer, fiv ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses surge in infections with more t ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed affirms UAE&#039;s solidarity w ..

1 hour ago

Zalmay Khalilzad calls on Army Chief

1 hour ago

Ex-Chancellor Sajid Javid Proposes Age-Based Loose ..

18 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at upper KP ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.