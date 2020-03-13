UrduPoint.com
Real's Marcelo Fined 105,000 Euros For Driving Without Licence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:20 AM

Real's Marcelo fined 105,000 euros for driving without licence

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Real Madrid defender Marcelo has been fined 105,000 Euros ($117,000) for driving without a valid licence, the Superior Court of Justice in Madrid announced Thursday.

The Brazil international was stopped by police in December after reportedly being clocked driving at 134km/h (83mph) in a 120km/h zone.

He was subsequently found to be without a valid licence.

It is not the first driving offence for the 31-year-old left-back. He was fined 6,000 euros in March 2013 for driving after his licence had been revoked.

Marcelo has made 505 appearances for Madrid since joining the club in 2007.

