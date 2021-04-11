UrduPoint.com
Real's Vazquez Ruled Out Of Liverpool Trip

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 08:10 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Real Madrid will face Liverpool at Anfield next week without right back Lucas Vazquez who set up the opener in Saturday's Clasico win before limping off with a knee injury.

Vazquez had to come off before half-time in the 2-1 win over Barcelona but not before he had crossed to Karim Benzema to score the first goal.

Real announced the player was suffering from a left knee ligament sprain with the Spanish media suggesting he could be out for the rest of the season.

The first match he will miss is Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg with Real travelling to Anfield with a 3-1 first leg lead.

His absence adds to Zinedine Zidane's injury concerns with Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varrane and Dani Carvajal all sidelined for the game.

