Reaves Suspended Two Games For Yanking Colorado Player's Hair

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:30 AM

Los Angeles, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Vegas Golden Knights tough guy Ryan Reaves has been slapped with a two-game ban after he pulled out a "chunk" of the hair of Colorado Avalanche player Ryan Graves during Sunday's NHL playoff match in Colorado.

Reaves, who has been suspended numerous times during his NHL career, was given a match penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play, which occurred halfway through the third period of Colorado's 7-1 game one victory.

"During this scrum both the officials and Reaves acknowledge that a chunk of Graves' hair was pulled out by Reaves," the league's Department of Safety said in a video statement.

Reaves also punched Graves in the back of the head and took him aggressively down to the ice. His actions sparked a fracas at the side of the net and led to a nine-minute Colorado powerplay.

Graves remained on the ice for several minutes before heading to the locker room.

In 686 career games, Reaves has 49 goals and 937 minutes in penalties while playing with St. Louis, Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

