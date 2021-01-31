Rebecca Hall explores biracial identity in personal debut 'Passing'

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :British actress Rebecca Hall on Saturday described how she drew on her own biracial identity to direct her first film "Passing", as it premiered at this year's online Sundance Film Festival.

Adapted from Nella Larsen's seminal novel, the movie explores "racial passing," as two childhood friends of mixed racial heritage have a chance encounter in 1920s New York while both pretending to be white.

"Vicky Cristina Barcelona" star Hall is the daughter of celebrated British director Sir Peter Hall and Detroit-born opera singer Maria Ewing, whose own father was Black.

"It was something in my family that was always known and not known -- that my grandfather passed for white, and probably his parents were both African-American and passed for white also," said Hall.

After several "evasive" conversations within the family about race, "I started to think about... how I present as this white-passing person, who has all of the privileges and am afforded that because of how I look," she added.

The movie is shot in black-and-white, which Hall said was a "conceptual choice to make a film about colorism... that drains the color out of it." It swaps the usual widescreen format for a tight 4:3 ratio, reflecting the repression both characters contended with from society and from within, as they try to find their place in the world.

While Irene (Tessa Thompson) is embarrassed by her attempt to "pass," Clare (Ruth Negga) has disguised herself for years, with a wealthy and oblivious white husband but a yearning for her old community.

"I was so crushed by the psychological cost of feeling you have to make a decision to sever yourself from your community, and essentially from one's self, in order to survive," said Negga. "It's a paradox."The Hollywood Reporter praised Hall's "thoughtful, provocative and emotionally resonant" debut, while others criticized its slow pace, with the Guardian dubbing the film "elegant but inert."