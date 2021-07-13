Gondar, Ethiopia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Tigrayan rebel forces have launched a new offensive in the conflict-torn northern region of Ethiopia and seized a major town, a spokesman told AFP on Tuesday.

"Yesterday we launched an offensive in (the southern region of) Raya and were able to absolutely rout Federal defence forces and Amhara special forces divisions," said Getachew Reda, spokesman for Tigrayan forces, adding that fighting was also taking place in western Tigray.

"We have been able to secure most of southern Tigray including Korem and Alamata (the main town in the area)."rcb-txw/tgb