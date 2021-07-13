UrduPoint.com
Rebel Forces In Ethiopia's Tigray Launch New Offensive

Tue 13th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Rebel forces in Ethiopia's Tigray launch new offensive

Gondar, Ethiopia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Tigrayan rebel forces have launched a new offensive in the conflict-torn northern region of Ethiopia and seized a major town, a spokesman told AFP on Tuesday.

The claims come two weeks after the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire in the face of major advances by the Tigray Defences Forces.

"Yesterday we launched an offensive in (the southern region of) Raya and were able to absolutely rout Federal defence forces and Amhara special forces divisions," said Getachew Reda, spokesman for the Tigrayan rebels.

"We have been able to secure most of southern Tigray including Korem and Alamata (the main town in the area)." He said fighting was also taking place in western Tigray.

The claims could not be independently confirmed and an Ethiopian military spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

