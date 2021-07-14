UrduPoint.com
Rebel Forces In Ethiopia's Tigray Launch New Offensive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

Debark, Ethiopia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Fighting erupted Tuesday between rival forces in a refugee camp in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray, after local rebels launched a new offensive to reclaim towns and territory in the region.

A spokesman for the Tigrayan forces told AFP they had seized Alamata, the main town in southern Tigray, in a fresh assault two weeks after the Federal government declared a unilateral ceasefire in the face of rebel advances.

Getachew Reda said fighting was also taking place in western Tigray, an area where the United States has raised concerns about ethnic cleansing, and where clashes inside a refugee camp on Tuesday sent people fleeing.

The rebel claims could not be independently confirmed as communications were largely down in the area.

An Ethiopian military spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Tigray Defence Forces (TDF) last month swept across parts of Tigray and seized its capital Mekele, a turning point in the brutal eight-month conflict with federal troops.

The fighting -- marked by massacres and sexual violence -- has killed thousands, while the UN says hundreds of thousands face famine.

Security forces and officials from neighbouring Amhara region had moved in to southern and western Tigray in November to support the Ethiopian army after Tigrayan forces cleared out during the war's early phase.

