Rebel Splinter Group Withdraws From Sudan Peace Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Rebel splinter group withdraws from Sudan peace process

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :A dissenting wing of an armed Sudanese rebel group dropped out of a peace process Thursday protesting the alleged human rights violations of the government's chief negotiator.

Sudan's transitional government signed a provisional peace deal with one wing of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) on Monday foreseeing its fighters being integrated into the army by November 2023.

But a rival faction led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu accused General Hamdan Dagalo, deputy chief of Sudan's joint military-civilian sovereign council, of leading forces "committing heinous crimes against citizens", in a statement on Thursday.

It said its negotiating team withdrew from the talks after complaining to mediators about Dagalo, without receiving a response.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

