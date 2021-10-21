Rebels kill 16 civilians in DR Congo: local sources

Beni, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Suspected Islamist rebel forces killed at least 16 civilians overnight at three villages in the restive east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local sources said Thursday.

The attacks blamed on the jihadist Allied Democratic Forces took place at Mayele, Kalembo and Toya in North Kivu province, said the Kivu Security Tracker, which maps violence in the region.