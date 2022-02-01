UrduPoint.com

Rebels Kill 4 Senegalese Soldiers, Hold 7 Hostage In The Gambia: Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Rebels kill 4 Senegalese soldiers, hold 7 hostage in The Gambia: army

Dakar, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Rebels have killed four Senegalese soldiers and are holding seven hostage in the Gambia after clashes on the border last week, the Senegalese army said in a statement.

Three soldiers died in the fighting on January 24 between the Senegalese army and rebels from the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC).

A fourth succumbed to his injuries several days later, the Senegalese army said in a statement late Monday.

Seven are being held hostage by the MFDC, the statement added.

