Rebuilt Prussian palace, scarred by history, opens in Berlin

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :A reconstructed Prussian palace will open in Berlin on Wednesday as a museum complex housing colonial artifacts, just as debate is gathering pace around the return of treasures plundered from abroad.

The opening ceremony for the Humboldt Forum, which will house attractions including the Ethnological Museum of Berlin, will take place virtually due to restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Launched in 2013, the huge renovation project in central Berlin has been plagued by delays, controversy and spiralling costs -- much like the capital's ill-fated new international airport that opened in October.

The bitter irony of the building being home to a museum housing nearly 20,000 artifacts from Africa, Asia and Oceania, mostly from the former colonies, has not been lost on critics.

Until the fall of the German Empire at the end of World War I, the palace was the main residence of the Hohenzollerns, instigators of German colonialism.

The construction has also cost some 677 million Euros ($823 million) -- almost 100 million more than originally planned.

Culture Minister Monika Gruetters and Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller are due to hold a press conference at midday.