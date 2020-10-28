Receiver Brown officially signs with Buccaneers

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Antonio Brown, who is serving an eight-game suspension by the NFL, has officially signed a deal to play for Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the club announced Tuesday.

Head coach Bruce Arians said Brown would work out as a member of the team for the first time on Wednesday. Brown has also reportedly cleared the COVID-19 protocols.

"If Antonio does what I think he's going to do, he's going to be fine," Arians said Tuesday.

The US media reported that his contract would be for one-year and worth a maximum $2.5 million. The 32-year-old Brown would receive an additional $750,000 if Tampa Bay wins the Super Bowl, US broadcaster ESPN reported.

Brown, a free agent, was also talking to the Seattle Seahawks.

Brown was Brady's teammate last season in New England for just one game after which Brown was cut due to allegations of sexual assault and trying to intimidate the alleged victim through social media.

He is suspended through week eight and will likely now join the first place Buccaneers for their November 8 home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Before joining the Patriots and then becoming a free agent, Brown had a brief stint with the Oakland Raiders. He has not played a full season in the league since 2018.

In June, Brown was sentenced to two years' probation, ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and enrol in an anger management course by a US judge after pleading no contest to an assault charge unrelated to the allegations of sexual assault.

As part of the discipline, the league directed Brown to continue his counselling and treatment program.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection, had 104 catches for 1,297 yards and a league-best 15 touchdown receptions for the Pittsburgh Steelers two years ago.

Brown ranks third among active players in receptions (841) and is fourth in receiving yards (11,263) and touchdown catches (75).