Recent winners of the Nobel Chemistry Prize

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Here is a list of Nobel Chemistry prize winners over the past 10 years:

2022: Carolyn Bertozzi (US), Morten Meldal (Denmark) and Barry Sharpless (US) for the development of click chemistry in which molecular building blocks snap together quickly and efficiently and are used in living organisms.

2021: Benjamin List (Germany) and David MacMillan (US) for their development of a precise tool for molecular construction known as asymmetric organocatalysis which has had a great impact on pharmaceutical research and made chemistry greener.

2020: Emmanuelle Charpentier (France) and Jennifer Doudna (US) for developing the gene-editing technique known as the CRISPR-Cas9 DNA snipping "scissors".

2019: John Goodenough (US), Stanley Whittingham (Britain) and Akira Yoshino (Japan) for the development of lithium-ion batteries.

2018: Frances H. Arnold (US), George P.

Smith (US) and Gregory P. Winter (Britain) for developing enzymes used for greener and safer chemistry and antibody drugs with fewer side effects.

2017: Jacques Dubochet (Switzerland), Joachim Frank (US) and Richard Henderson (Britain) for cryo-electron microscopy, a method for imaging tiny frozen molecules.

2016: Jean-Pierre Sauvage (France), Fraser Stoddart (Britain) and Bernard Feringa (The Netherlands) for developing molecular machines, the world's smallest machines.

2015: Tomas Lindahl (Sweden), Paul Modrich (US) and Aziz Sancar (Turkey-US) for work on how cells repair damaged DNA.

2014: Eric Betzig (US), William Moerner (US) and Stefan Hell (Germany) for the development of super-high-resolution fluorescence microscopy.

2013: Martin Karplus (US-Austria), Michael Levitt (US-Britain) and Arieh Warshel (US-Israel) for devising computer models to simulate chemical processes.