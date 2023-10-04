Open Menu

Recent Winners Of The Nobel Chemistry Prize

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 05:14 PM

Recent winners of the Nobel Chemistry Prize

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Here is a list of Nobel Chemistry prize winners over the past 10 years:

2022: Carolyn Bertozzi (US), Morten Meldal (Denmark) and Barry Sharpless (US) for the development of click chemistry in which molecular building blocks snap together quickly and efficiently and are used in living organisms.

2021: Benjamin List (Germany) and David MacMillan (US) for their development of a precise tool for molecular construction known as asymmetric organocatalysis which has had a great impact on pharmaceutical research and made chemistry greener.

2020: Emmanuelle Charpentier (France) and Jennifer Doudna (US) for developing the gene-editing technique known as the CRISPR-Cas9 DNA snipping "scissors".

2019: John Goodenough (US), Stanley Whittingham (Britain) and Akira Yoshino (Japan) for the development of lithium-ion batteries.

2018: Frances H. Arnold (US), George P.

Smith (US) and Gregory P. Winter (Britain) for developing enzymes used for greener and safer chemistry and antibody drugs with fewer side effects.

2017: Jacques Dubochet (Switzerland), Joachim Frank (US) and Richard Henderson (Britain) for cryo-electron microscopy, a method for imaging tiny frozen molecules.

2016: Jean-Pierre Sauvage (France), Fraser Stoddart (Britain) and Bernard Feringa (The Netherlands) for developing molecular machines, the world's smallest machines.

2015: Tomas Lindahl (Sweden), Paul Modrich (US) and Aziz Sancar (Turkey-US) for work on how cells repair damaged DNA.

2014: Eric Betzig (US), William Moerner (US) and Stefan Hell (Germany) for the development of super-high-resolution fluorescence microscopy.

2013: Martin Karplus (US-Austria), Michael Levitt (US-Britain) and Arieh Warshel (US-Israel) for devising computer models to simulate chemical processes.

Related Topics

World Drugs France Germany Stanley David George Japan Switzerland Sweden Netherlands Denmark 2017 2016 2015 2018 2019 2020 Click P

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

2 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

47 minutes ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

1 hour ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

1 hour ago
 ADM wins British Safety Council Award in Internati ..

ADM wins British Safety Council Award in International Safety Award

2 hours ago
 SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new ..

SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new Dubai office

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccin ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccination campaign under the theme ..

2 hours ago
 NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approach ..

NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approaches at COP28 through Net Zero N ..

2 hours ago
 French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelera ..

French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelerate additive manufacturing for ..

3 hours ago
 Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recyc ..

Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recycling opportunities in Abu Dhab ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous