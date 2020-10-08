UrduPoint.com
Recent Winners Of The Nobel Literature Prize

Recent winners of the Nobel Literature Prize

Stockholm, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Here is a list of the 15 most recent winners of the Nobel prize in Literature.

2020: Louise Gluck (US) 2019: Peter Handke (Austria) 2018: Olga Tokarczuk (Poland) 2017: Kazuo Ishiguro (Britain) 2016: Bob Dylan (US) 2015: Svetlana Alexievich (Belarus) 2014: Patrick Modiano (France) 2013: Alice Munro (Canada) 2012: Mo Yan (China) 2011: Tomas Transtromer (Sweden) 2010: Mario Vargas Llosa (Peru) 2009: Herta Mueller (Germany) 2008: Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clezio (France)2007: Doris Lessing (Britain)2006: Orhan Pamuk (Turkey)

