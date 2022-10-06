Stockholm, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Here is a list of the 15 most recent winners of the Nobel Literature prize, ahead of the announcement of this year's laureate on Thursday.

2021: Abdulrazak Gurnah (Britain) 2020: Louise Gluck (US) 2019: Peter Handke (Austria) 2018: Olga Tokarczuk (Poland) 2017: Kazuo Ishiguro (Britain) 2016: Bob Dylan (US) 2015: Svetlana Alexievich (Belarus) 2014: Patrick Modiano (France) 2013: Alice Munro (Canada) 2012: Mo Yan (China) 2011: Tomas Transtromer (Sweden) 2010: Mario Vargas Llosa (Peru) 2009: Herta Mueller (Germany)2008: Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clezio (France)2007: Doris Lessing (Britain).