Recent Women's French Open Champions
Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:10 AM
Paris, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :List of recent French Open women's singles champions ahead of the start of the 2020 tournament on Sunday: 2019 - Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2018 - Simona Halep (ROM) 2017 - Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2016 - Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2015 - Serena Williams (USA) 2014 - Maria Sharapova (RUS) 2013 - Serena Williams (USA) 2012 - Maria Sharapova (RUS)2011 - Li Na (CHN)2010 - Francesca Schiavone (ITA)