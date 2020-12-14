UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Reconsider Holiday Travel', Japan PM Warns, As Virus Spikes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:01 PM

'Reconsider holiday travel', Japan PM warns, as virus spikes

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Japan's prime minister on Monday urged citizens to reconsider their holiday travel plans and suspended a controversial domestic tourism campaign as the country battles record numbers of coronavirus infections.

Yoshihide Suga also pledged more support for medical workers and institutions overwhelmed by the country's third wave of cases, and promised expanded subsidies for restaurants and other struggling businesses.

Suga, who took office in September, has seen his approval ratings plunge in recent weeks in part over his handling of the new wave of cases and his refusal to heed calls to halt the Go To travel campaign.

But on Monday night he reversed course under increasing pressure, including from medical advisors to the government.

"We have decided to take strongest steps possible in order to stop the spread of the infections... so that all of you can welcome the New Year in peace and quiet," Suga told a special cabinet-level meeting on anti-pandemic measures.

He said the travel subsidy programme would be suspended between December 28 and January 11, with the halt coming into effect earlier for hardest-hit areas, including the capital Tokyo.

He also urged the public to reconsider plans to visit relatives during the holiday season.

"I ask (the public) to carefully reconsider travel plans to return to home towns. I ask for your help so that all of us can spend a calm and quiet New Year," he said.

The call came as Japan sees rising infections -- standing around 3,000 new cases per day -- with doctors and nurses warning they are overwhelmed.

A poll by national broadcaster NHK found 81 percent of respondents had no plans to travel or visit their parents during the new year period, traditionally a busy travel time in Japan.

Japan has been less hard-hit than many countries -- with 177,960 infections and 2,584 deaths recorded since the first case in January -- and has avoided the strict lockdowns seen elsewhere.

With cases falling over the summer, the government launched campaigns to encourage travel and eating out, but these have been under fire as infections have risen, hitting daily records.

The cabinet's approval rating has plunged 17 points in the last month, to 40 percent, according to an opinion poll released Sunday by the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Visit Tokyo Japan January September December Sunday All From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan Visits Naval Headquarter ..

50 seconds ago

Lootah launches Real Share, a real-estate investme ..

14 minutes ago

OPPO RejoicesOFans Festival Offering Abundant Offe ..

17 minutes ago

Rupees weakens against US dollar

42 minutes ago

PDM failed after yesterday poor show in Lahore, sa ..

1 hour ago

PM lauds efforts of Pakistan Navy for defense of c ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.