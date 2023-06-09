UrduPoint.com

Reconstruction In Quake-hit Historic Turkish City Set To Take A Decade Or More

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISTANBUL, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Following the devastation wrought by powerful earthquakes on Feb. 6, the historic Turkish city of Antakya, known in ancient times as Antioch, is undertaking an extensive decade-long reconstruction and restoration effort, a senior Turkish official said on Thursday.

"This is a process that will take at least 10 years, or maybe more," Yahya Coskun, deputy director general of Türkiye's Cultural Heritage and Museums, said during a panel discussion in Istanbul.

In order to make the city more livable and also to motivate people to move back, iconic houses of worship such as the historic Ulu Mosque, churches, and Habib-i Neccar Mosque will be rebuilt or restored at the sites where they stood for centuries, Coskun told the panel, titled "Feb. 6 Quake and our Shattered Heritage: Eyewitness Testimony." The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude quakes, centered in the nearby Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces of southern and southeastern Türkiye and claimed more than 50,000 lives.

Türkiye have already began working on these buildings, said Coskun, adding that the reconstruction and restoration process of these iconic buildings will take around six months to one or two years.

"We're actually talking about rebuilding a city here," he explained, adding that for this reason, the city will be modern but also it will keep its ties with reality and authenticity as well as its historical texture.

According to Coskun, the whole process will be a collaborative effort involving Türkiye's Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry as well as Culture and Tourism Ministry plus some universities including Hatay University and Ankara-based middle East Technical University as well as local communities in the region along with NGOs.

Noting the diverse ownership of the buildings and lands in the region, including ministries, private properties, foundations, and public institutions, Coskun outlined their approach, saying: "We will extend direct support and financial assistance to those structures that require immediate attention." The ministry will undertake comprehensive restoration in certain areas, sometimes taking care of the whole process or just providing some technical support.

In addition, Coskun also mentioned Türkiye's active engagement with various international organizations from a number of countries, including Japan, Britain, and the US.

"We anticipate collaborative work with select organizations, engaging in technical cooperation with some while receiving financial support from others," he added, highlighting the flexibility and receptiveness to offers from these global partners.

