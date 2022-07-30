Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Reconstruction projects have been launched in Afghanistan's Herat city, the capital of western Herat province, Herat Mayor Hayatullah Mahajir Farahi said.

The work for asphalting two streets began in Herat city on Saturday at the cost of 11 million afghani (122,222.22 U.S. Dollars) and would be fully financed by the Herat municipality, Farahi said.

Farahi also noted that Herat municipality would complete 54 development and reconstruction projects at the cost of 650 million afghani until the end of the current Afghan fiscal year which ends on March 20 next year.

Launching the projects would create job opportunities for 1,000 people directly and 15,000 more indirectly, the official added.

Farahi said Herat Municipality would spare no efforts to complete all the projects as per the timetable set.

The Taliban-run administration has called on Afghan and foreign companies and investors to invest in the country to reconstruct Afghanistan and create job opportunities for its people. (1 U.S. Dollar equals 90 afghani)