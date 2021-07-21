UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Record 430 Migrants Cross Channel To UK In Single Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 02:10 AM

Record 430 migrants cross Channel to UK in single day

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :A record number of at least 430 migrants have illegally crossed the Channel to the UK in a single day, the government said on Tuesday, as it vowed a crackdown.

Monday's figure surpassed a previous daily high of 416 in September last year, and came as UK lawmakers debate new legislation that would overhaul asylum rules and impose stricter jail terms for both migrants and people-smugglers.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and his British counterpart Priti Patel held a video call and agreed to "reinforce" cooperation to fight clandestine immigration.

Britain has pledged 62.7 million Euros ($ 73.8 million) in 2021-2022 to help France stem the flow of illegal migrants crossing the Channel, the French interior ministry said.

This includes "beefing up security forces along the coast", it said.

According to the BBC, nearly 8,000 people on 345 vessels have reached the English coast from mainland Europe this year.

Growing numbers of migrants -- many of them on dangerously overcrowded inflatable boats -- have reached the UK since the start of 2020. The crossings typically increase in favourable summer weather.

One dinghy carrying around 50 people including women and children landed Monday in Kent on England's southern coast, with some raising their hands in celebration.

Dan O'Mahoney, the government's Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, called the rise in crossings "unacceptable" and "dangerous".

"People should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach and not risk their lives making these dangerous crossing," he said.

"We are continuing to pursue the criminals behind these illegal crossings." Last year, the government says roughly 8,500 people arrived in Britain having made the perilous journey across the Channel, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

Most of the crossings start in France, and the two governments have been at loggerheads over who should take responsibility for stopping them.

O'Mahoney said the government's Nationality and Borders Bill would "protect lives and break this cycle of illegal crossings".

The legislation increases the maximum sentence for migrants entering the UK unlawfully from six months to four years. Convicted people-smugglers would face a life sentence.

"People cross the Channel because they are out of options," Daniel Sohege, director of the human rights group Stand For All, wrote on Twitter.

"This is what happens when other routes are closed," he added, saying the new bill would make the situation "worse and more dangerous".

Priti Patel insisted the legislation was long overdue, vowing to take back control of UK borders after the country's Brexit departure from the European Union.

"This bill will finally address the issues that have resulted in the broken system -- of over a long period of time -- of illegal migration," she told parliament on Monday.

Related Topics

Weather World Interior Ministry Europe Interior Minister Parliament Jail Twitter France European Union United Kingdom Brexit September Criminals Women 2020 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms ..

2 hours ago

Govt committed to help, assist in repatriation of ..

2 hours ago

Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Baghdad Market B ..

2 hours ago

Audit Faults US Immigration Officials for Arrestin ..

2 hours ago

US Trade Chief Discusses Fisheries, Large Aircraft ..

2 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on market in S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.