Record 70.8 Million People Displaced At End Of 2018: UN

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 10:20 AM

Record 70.8 million people displaced at end of 2018: UN

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :More than 70 million people were listed as migrants or refugees at the end of 2018, a record that underestimates the real number of people displaced from their homes, the UN said Wednesday.

In its annual global trends report, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) described the figure of 70.8 million as "conservative", particularly because the number of people who fled Venezuela's devastating crisis is undercounted.

