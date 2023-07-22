Record-breaker Kipyegon, Warholm set Monaco Diamond League alight

Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Kenya's Faith Kipyegon, with her third world record of a scintillating season, and Norwegian Karsten Warholm, with the fourth fastest 400m hurdles ever, ensured the Monaco Diamond League meet on Friday lived up to its glittering reputation.

Jamaica's world champion Shericka Jackson won the women's 200m, but there was a rare defeat for Swedish pole vaulting king Mondo Duplantis at the Stade Louis II.

Kipyegon continued her remarkable form by smashing the women's mile world record, just a month after setting world records in the 1500m and 5,000m in June.

The 29-year-old Kenyan, a two-time Olympic 1500m gold medallist and twice world champion, clocked 4min 07.64sec to obliterate the previous best of 4:12.33 set by Ethiopian-born Dutch runner Sifan Hassan in 2019, also in Monaco.