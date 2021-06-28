Record-breaking heat hits U.S. Pacific Northwest

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Hotter temperatures were expected across the U.S. Pacific Northwest through Tuesday following a weekend of record-breaking heat through the region, according to the weather service.

Portland, the largest city in Oregon state, and Seattle in Washington state were both forecast to break all-time record highs on weekend and the following day.

On Sunday afternoon, the airport in Portland recorded a temperature of 110 degrees Fahrenheit, or 43.3 degrees Celsius, the hottest ever logged there since record-keeping began in 1940, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures were expected to rise a bit more over the rest of the day.

Seattle saw its hottest June day in recorded history Saturday as the temperature hit 101 degrees. It was only the fourth time on the books that Seattle had ever topped 100 degrees, according to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle.