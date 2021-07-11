Record COVID-19 cases registered in Bangladesh Rohingya camps

DHAKA, Bangladesh, 11 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :- A record of 60 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh on Sunday, according to official data.

The new infections pushed the overall caseload among the persecuted minority community from Myanmar camped in Cox's Bazar to 2,040, including 21 related deaths, the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner said.

As many as 831 refugees are under quarantine, 146 of whom were put under isolation in the last 24 hours.

Terming the situation in the camps as risky, the Rohingya have demanded that they be vaccinated as soon as possible.