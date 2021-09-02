UrduPoint.com

Record Drop In Spanish Joblessness As Tourists Return

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 03:10 PM

Record drop in Spanish joblessness as tourists return

Madrid, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Spain posted Thursday a record drop in jobless figures in August as the labour market was buoyed by recovery of the tourism sector thanks to a relaxation of pandemic restrictions.

The number of people registering as jobless fell by 82,583, or 2.42 percent, from July, the sixth consecutive monthly decline and the sharpest reduction in the month of August since the statistical series began in 1996, the labour ministry said.

The total number of unemployed stood at 3,333,915 million people.

"This is great news, which confirms that we have overcome the worst of the crisis," Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz tweeted, adding the government must now "ensure that the recovery is fair and balanced".

While employment rose across all sectors except for construction, the bulk of those who found a job, 46,224, work in the service sector which is dominated by tourism.

The arrival of foreign tourists to Spain jumped by 78.3 percent in July over the same time last year to 4.4 million, although the numbers remain far from the levels reached in the same month in 2019 before the pandemic.

Official figures for the month of August are not yet available but several sector leaders have said there was a sustained recovery in tourism activity as Spanish holidaymakers made up for the absence of foreign visitors.

The Spanish government has said it was hoping to attract around 45 million tourist visits this year, approximately half the figure for 2019.

Before the pandemic hit in spring 2020, Spain was the world's second-most popular tourist destination after France, and the sector accounted for around 12 percent of the economy.

Spain's unemployment rate fell in the second quarter to 15.3 percent from 15.9 percent in the first quarter, according to National Institute of Statistics, which uses a survey method that catches people who are not registered for unemployment benefits.

The Spanish economy contracted by 10.8 percent in 2020, one of the worst results among industrialised countries, but it returned to growth in the second quarter this year.

The government expects growth of 6.5 percent this year overall.

Related Topics

World France Job Same Spain July August 2019 2020 Market All From Government Million Labour Employment

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.27 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.27 a barrel Wednesday

28 minutes ago
 FM asks international community to continue workin ..

FM asks international community to continue working with Afghan govt

30 minutes ago
 Global animal welfare organization IFAW secures mo ..

Global animal welfare organization IFAW secures more land for wildlife conservat ..

4 minutes ago
 Soyabean oil import reduces 25.53%, palm oil incre ..

Soyabean oil import reduces 25.53%, palm oil increases 23.35%

4 minutes ago
 UK records highest daily coronavirus-related death ..

UK records highest daily coronavirus-related death toll since March

5 minutes ago
 EU mulls reaction force after Afghanistan evacuati ..

EU mulls reaction force after Afghanistan evacuation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.