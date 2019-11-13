UrduPoint.com
Record Drugs Haul Found In Slovenia

Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

Record drugs haul found in Slovenia

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A record haul of heroin has been seized in Slovenia after a cross-border operation, Hungarian police said Wednesday, estimating that the stash had a street value of more than 50 million euros.

The 730 kilogramme (1,610 pound) shipment, discovered at the Slovenian port of Koper on October 30, was the largest ever seized in Slovenia according to local media.

Hidden in rolls of plastic film in a container sent from Iran, the estimated street value of the drugs was 52 million Euros ($57 million), according to Hungarian police.

In coordination with Hungarian counterparts and the EU's judicial cooperation agency Eurojust, undercover Slovenian police allowed a delivery of 61 kilogrammes of the shipment to continue on to its final destination in neighbouring Hungary.

A 47-year-old Hungarian man was arrested on November 5 while unloading the film rolls at a warehouse in Budapest.

The drugs haul in Budapest was "the largest heroin seizure of the last 20 years" in Hungary, and was meant for sale in the EU member state, police said in a statement.

