Ireland will hope to beat Tonga and come through injury-free on Saturday in their Pool B match giving themselves the perfect boost ahead of their Rugby World Cup meeting with defending champions South Africa.

Tonga with several former New Zealand stars in their line-up should certainly give world-ranked number one side Ireland a tougher examination than Romania did in the 82-8 pasting last Saturday.

Ireland will be seeking to avoid a repeat of the upset defeat by hosts Japan in their 2019 pool game but Tonga has caused surprises in the past beating eventual finalists France in the 2011 pool match.

AFP Sport picks out three potential key things surrounding the match.

Sexton risk factor Johnny Sexton would ordinarily probably have sat this one out.

However, after dusting off the cobwebs against Romania last Saturday, following a nearly six-month absence, this gives him more game time with the Springboks a week away.

The 38-year-old should if everything runs smoothly become Ireland's record points scorer, he is just nine points adrift of his predecessor as fly-half Ronan O'Gara.

Nevertheless, there is a risk factor in pitching him in opposite the tough-tackling Tongans -- losing the man who makes Ireland tick would be a body blow to their hopes of even making the semi-finals for the first time.

Sexton, though, says the hard knocks are part and parcel of the game and you would not survive if you went out worrying about that every time you played.

"When you play rugby, you've got to be prepared to be injured," he said after the Romania game.

"It's a tough game, it's physical, and if it happens it happens.

"I can't go into games worrying about anything.

"I've just got to go and play and hope your body holds up."