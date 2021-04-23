UrduPoint.com
Record Infections Overwhelm India's Hospitals

Fri 23rd April 2021 | 12:20 PM

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Delhi hospitals issued desperate appeals for oxygen on Friday and 13 Covid patients died in a fire, as India's healthcare system buckles under a new wave of infections.

The surge in cases, blamed on a new virus variant and the government allowing "super spreader" public events to go ahead, saw another 330,000 new infections and 2,000 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The latest in a string of fires at hospitals broke out on the outskirts of Mumbai early Friday morning, a local official told AFP. It has since been put out and the cause was being investigated.

"There were 17 patients inside when a fire broke out in the ICU of Vijay Vallabh Hospital, out of which 13 died and four have been shifted to other facilities," fire department official Morrison Khavari said.

India's healthcare system has long suffered from underfunding and the new Covid outbreak has seen critical shortages in oxygen, drugs and hospital beds, sparking desperate pleas for help.

Earlier this week, 22 Covid-19 patients died at another hospital in the same state of Maharashtra when the oxygen supply to their ventilators was disrupted by a leak.

