UrduPoint.com

Record Ireland Test Score As Stirling, Campher Hit Tons In Sri Lanka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Record Ireland Test score as Stirling, Campher hit tons in Sri Lanka

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Ireland posted their highest Test score of 492 on Tuesday as Paul Stirling and Curtis Campher became only the third and fourth Irishmen to post centuries in cricket's longest format.

Bowled out just before tea on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, Stirling scored 103 and Campher 111 after captain Andy Balbirnie made 95 on day one.

Lorcan Tucker scored a useful 80 while Prabath Jayasuriya, the home hero of the first Test, took five wickets for 174. Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando took two wickets each.

Ireland only gained Test status in 2017 and have lost all five games so far.

The previous highest Test score was 339 against Pakistan in their inaugural match in 2018.

In punishingly hot and humid conditions, Stirling had retired hurt with cramps on Monday after reaching 74, but came back to the crease on Tuesday after Tucker fell.

Stirling reached his maiden Test hundred in style, upper-cutting Asitha Fernando for six over deep point. He now has centuries in all three formats of the game.

Soon afterwards the same bowler dismissed Stirling for 103 as the batsman hooked a short delivery into the hands of Dhananjaya de Silva on the fine-leg boundary.

Campher was well caught by a diving De Silva at first slip to give Jayasuriya his third wicket in the innings.

Ireland lost the first Test by an innings and 280 runs.

str/stu/pst

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Sri Lanka Galle Same Ireland Dhananjaya De Silva Vishwa Fernando Asitha Fernando 2017 2018 Post All

Recent Stories

ADDED, Wio Bank to support growth of SMEs

ADDED, Wio Bank to support growth of SMEs

18 minutes ago
 Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to ..

Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to Masjid-e-Nabawi during Hajj: ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address ..

MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address various challenges

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond ..

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond passenger numbers

4 hours ago
 Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 ..

Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

4 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.