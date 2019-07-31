Record number of children killed, maimed in conflict; UN report

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :More than 12,000 children were killed and injured in armed conflicts last year – a record number – with Afghanistan, the Palestinians, Syria and Yemen topping the casualty list, according to a new U.N. report.

The report found that 2018 was the worst year on record for children caught up in armed conflict since the United Nations began monitoring the violation.

Twenty conflict situations were monitored in the 2018 edition of the Annual Report of the Secretary-General on Children and Armed Conflict, released Tuesday.

A 'disheartened' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he was "particularly appalled" by the unprecedented numbers of grave violations committed against children.

Children continue to be used in combat, particularly in Somalia, Nigeria and Syria: some 7,000 have been drawn into frontline fighting roles around the world, during 2018. They also continue to be abducted, to be used in hostilities or for sexual violence: more than half of the 2,500 reported cases were in Somalia.

Some 933 cases of sexual violence against boys and girls were reported, but this is believed to be an under-estimate, due to lack of access, stigma and fear of reprisals.

Attacks on schools and hospitals have decreased overall, but have intensified in some conflict situations, such as Afghanistan and Syria, which has seen the highest number of such attacks since the beginning of the conflict in the country.

Mali provides the most serious example of children being deprived of access to education, and the military use of schools: 827 schools in Mali closed at the end of December 2018, denying some 244,00 children access to education.

Afghanistan topped the list with 3,062 child casualties in 2018, "and children accounted for 28 percent of all civilian casualties," the report said, while in Syria, air strikes, barrel bombs and cluster munitions killed and injured 1,854 youngsters "and in Yemen, 1,689 children bore the brunt of ground fighting and other offensives." In the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the U.N. said that in 2018 it verified the highest number of Palestinian children killed — 59 — and injured — 2,756 — since 2014. During the same period, six Israeli children were injured.

Guterres said he is "extremely concerned by the significant rise" in injuries, including by inhaling tear gas.

He asked U.N. envoy Nikolay Mladenov to examine cases caused by Israeli forces "and urge Israel to immediately put in place preventive and protective measures to end the excessive use of force." "It is immensely sad that children continue to be disproportionately affected by armed conflict, and it is horrific to see them killed and maimed as a result of hostilities", the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, said. "Parties to conflict must protect children and put in place tangible measures to end and prevent these violations".

Rather than being seen as victims of recruitment, thousands of children around the world were detained for their actual or alleged association with armed groups in 2018: in Syria and Iraq, the majority of children deprived of their liberty are under the age of five.

The report calls on nations to work with the UN to help relocate foreign children and women actually or allegedly affiliated with extremist groups, with the best interests of the child as the Primary consideration.

The number of children benefiting from release and reintegration support, however, rose in 2018 to 13,600 (up from 12,000 in 2017). The report recommends increased resources and funding to meet the growing needs, as more children are separated from armed groups.

Peace remains the best protection for children affected by armed conflict António Guterres, UN Secretary-General Three Action Plans to end and prevent violations, and protect children, have been signed, following engagement with parties to conflicts in 2018. The countries involved were the Central African Republic, where two armed groups signed up to Action Plans; and Syria, where the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) agreed to a deal.

Progress on increased child protection, and ending child recruitment, has also been made in Yemen and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In his statement, the Secretary-General reminded all parties to conflict of their responsibility to protect children, adding that they must "refrain from directing attacks against civilians, including children", and reiterating that "peace remains the best protection for children affected by armed conflict".