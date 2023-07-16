Open Menu

Record Rainfall Hits NE Japan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2023 | 01:40 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) --:Japan's weather agency said Sunday that continuing heavy rain in the country's northeast is causing extensive flooding and raising risks of landslides.

A landslide alert was issued to part of Akita, Iwate and Yamagata prefectures.

The city of Akita observed record rainfalls of 243 millimeters over a 48-hour period through 11 a.m.

local time on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The city and its surrounding area were flooded after a river that runs through the city breached its banks.

The weather agency warned that even after rain weakens or stops, overflowing water from smaller rivers will converge into a large river, posing threats to the region over the long haul.

Meanwhile, part of Nishiwaga Town in Iwate Prefecture was hit with 288 millimeters of rain in the 48-hour period, the heaviest since 2017, said the JMA.

