Record rainfall overnight in Auckland causes massive flooding

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Jan. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) --:Record rainfall from Friday morning through overnight to Saturday morning in Auckland has caused massive flooding across the biggest city in New Zealand.

The country's national meteorological service, MetService, issued Red Heavy Rain Warning for the Auckland area overnight and recorded 249mm of rain in 24 hours until 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

The record rainfall has caused massive flooding to houses and properties, forcing the closure of State Highway 1 and the Auckland Airport.

One person was found dead in a flood in North Shore, Auckland.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has announced a state of emergence overnight. Three evacuation centers were established to accommodate people affected by the rain and flood.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins addressed the nation at the National Crisis Management Center in Wellington at 2:00 a.m. on Saturday and is heading to Auckland first light in the morning.