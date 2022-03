London, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Rene Magritte's "L'Empire des lumieres" was sold for 59.4 million at auction in London on Wednesday, Sotheby's said, calling it a "new auction record" for the Belgian artist.

The Surrealist work, described by the London auction house as "a masterpiece of 20th century art", had a guide price in excess of $60 million.