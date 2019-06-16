UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Record Set As Babe Ruth Jersey Sells For $5.6 Million

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 02:10 AM

Record set as Babe Ruth jersey sells for $5.6 million

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :A New York Yankees jersey worn by baseball legend Babe Ruth was sold at auction for a record-breaking $5.6 million, a statement said Saturday.

Hunt Auctions said the jersey, which dates from the 1928-1930 period of Ruth's career, went under the hammer for $5,640,000, making it the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold.

"The legacy and significance of Babe Ruth to the game of baseball and American popular culture is unmatched by any other figure in the history of this country," president of Hunt Auctions David Hunt said in a statement.

"While the record-setting prices attained today are certainly astonishing I am not surprised at all given the incredible materials and the mythical status the Babe holds in the history of this country.

" The jersey was from Ruth's private family collection and was part of a collection of items auctioned at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

The identity of the buyer was not disclosed.

Saturday's sale shattered the previous record for sports memorabilia of $4.4 million, also for a Ruth jersey, set in 2012.

Ruth, who played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball between 1914 and 1935, is widely regarded as the greatest baseball player in history, winning seven World Series.

Related Topics

World Sports Sale David New York Family All From Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 16, 2019 in Pakistan

7 minutes ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

9 hours ago

Over 1.1 million meals of ADNOC&#039;s Ramadan cam ..

9 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Opposition leadership behind the bars because of t ..

10 hours ago

UAE Food Security Minister explores &quot;life of ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.