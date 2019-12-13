(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :A record six in 10 Algerians abstained from voting in the country's presidential election that was firmly rejected by the nine-month-old protest movement.

Just under 40 percent of registered voters cast a ballot on Thursday, said electoral authority chief Mohamed Charfi, speaking on national television.

Charfi said the turnout among Algerians living in the country was a little over 41 percent and close to nine percent among its nationals living abroad, the lowest rate for a multi-party election in the country's history.

The unpopular vote comes after a street protest movement in April ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 82, following two decades in office.

Demonstrators have kept up weekly protests demanding an end to the military-backed political system.

On Thursday, tens of thousands rallied in central Algiers, where all morning police with water cannon and helicopters tried to disperse protesters and prevent a repeat of the previous day's anti-election demonstrations.